‘Illegal’ mosque in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: Massive Protest Erupts Over ‘Illegal’ Construction Of Sanjauli Mosque

"This is not about Hindus or Muslims, it's about ensuring the law is followed. People who come to Himachal Pradesh for business or other purposes must go through proper checks. Even if they have a criminal," a protester said.









Protest in Shimla

A large number of people hit the streets while protesting against ‘illegal’ construction of Sanjouli mosque in Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla. Members of several Hindu organisations and local people raised slogans against the authorities.

The protesters demanded that the ‘illegal’ mosque should be demolished.

A protester said, “This mosque has been built illegally. The four floors of the mosque are illegal. If we construct anything illegally, it is immediately demolished. It has been 10 years, but no action has been taken on the mosque. This illegal mosque should be demolished.”

“An investigation should be done on the increasing number of Muslims in the state, whether they are Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, “said another protester.

Earlier, Regarding the presence of immigrants in Himachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh Minister Anirudh Singh pointed out that the Muslim community has peacefully coexisted in the state for generations. However, he expressed concern over the recent influx of people from other states, emphasizing that the primary issue is ensuring proper verification of newcomers.

“There is no difference between Hindus and Muslims among those coming from other states. The real concern is that we must verify those coming to Himachal Pradesh to prevent any security risks,” Singh explained.

Singh also noted the arrival of individuals from other countries and suggested the need for a thorough investigation into the background of these newcomers. He called for vigilance in ensuring the safety and security of the region.

“The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh focuses on development and ensures that every action is lawful. This isn’t an issue of the temple or mosque but rather of legal and illegal constructions,” said Singh.

Singh continued to stress the importance of proper verification, warning of the potential risks posed by unchecked migration.

“This is not about Hindus or Muslims, it’s about ensuring the law is followed. People who come to Himachal Pradesh for business or other purposes must go through proper checks. Even if they have a criminal,” he added.











