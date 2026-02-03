Illumina will sequence up to 4,000 unique individual animals across 1,300 species, unlock genomic insights from 50-year-old biological samples

Sequencing connects decades of preserved biodiversity with the latest multiomic technologies

SAN DIEGO

Feb. 3, 2026



Illumina will sequence up to 4,000 samples representing 1,300 species in the Frozen Zoo®, in an agreement that connects the latest in genomics and multiomics with decades of preserved biodiversity.



collaborates with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance through its

program and, in addition to the Frozen Zoo® collaboration, has also worked on

and

.

advances conservation by enabling projects with acute conservation needs and advocating for

as a conservation tool to support species protection and management decisions.

[email protected]