Deeply expands leadership in proteomics and multiomics
Combined capabilities bring high scalability, flexibility, and affordability into protein analysis
Combination leverages SomaScan with Illumina’s NGS ecosystem, DRAGEN software, and Illumina Connected Multiomics to rapidly transform insights into discoveriesSAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of SomaLogic, a leader in data-driven proteomics technology. The highly complementary proteomics capabilities expand Illumina’s multiomics portfolio, strengthening customer access to proteomic insights at scale to help drive faster drug discovery and positively impact health care.
