Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: IMA Declares Nationwide Strike On August 17; All OPDs To Remain Closed

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a 24 hour strike on the 17th of August. Check out the important details here.

IMA Strike

New Delhi: In a major development amid the nationwide unrest on the murder-rape case of Kolkata, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a 24 hour strike on the 17th of August. The strike will start at 6 AM on August 17 and end after 24 hours on morning of 18th of August.

A resident doctors’ federation on Thursday announced to continue its protest here over the alleged rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, a day after medics slammed it for calling off the agitation following the health ministry’s “verbal” assurance to meet its demands, including bringing a law to curb attacks on medical personnel.

FORDA Resumes Strike

Resident doctors across major government hospitals in Delhi, including AIIMS, VMMC-Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, shut down elective services on Monday morning and went on strike, demanding better security and safety measures for medical personnel, and the central law.

The announcement by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Associations (FORDA) came after Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs) of many hospitals on Wednesday accused it of taking the decision to end the protest without consulting them and “backstabbing” the medical fraternity.

FORDA members met Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday night and submitted a letter of demands, that included bringing a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel.

“We acknowledge that our earlier decision to call off the strike, made in good faith based on assurances from the ministry, has caused distress and disappointment within our community. We accept responsibility for this and understand the widespread discontent it has caused,” the federation said in a statement.

JU Professors Announces Cease-work on Friday

The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association has called for a day-long cease-work on Friday to protest the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In a statement, the association denounced any attempts to conceal evidence related to the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor and demanded justice for the victim’s family.

“We also demand a high-level impartial probe into alleged attacks on nursing students and medics by miscreants on the intervening night of August 14-15,” JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI on Thursday.

To emphasise these demands, JUTA will observe a full day cease-work on August 16, alongside a sit-in from 1 pm to 3 pm at the administrative building, Aurobindo Bhavan. Coincidentally, SUCI (Communists) has also called for a 12-hour general strike in the state on the same day, addressing the same issue.

Nurses protested on Thursday morning against the vandalism at the state-run hospital in Kolkata, hours after unidentified miscreants ransacked a part of the medical establishment where a woman doctor was found dead last week.

(With inputs from agencies)











