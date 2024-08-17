Home

Kolkata Case: IMA Writes To PM Modi, Lists ‘Central Act’, Other Demands For Safety Of Doctors

The IMA has also demanded a thorough and professional investigation of the crime in a time frame and rendering of justice.

Bhopal, Aug 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) members hold placards as they stage a protest demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Bhopal on Saturday. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is holding a nationwide strike for 24 hours. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: In the wake of the brutal rape and alleged murder of a female trainee PG doctor at West Bengal’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing a series of demands.

Among the key issues raised by the IMA is a Central Act incorporating the amendments of 2020 in the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 into the draft “The Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property Bill 2019)”.

The IMA said that this would strengthen the existing 25-state legislation adding that the hospitals should be declared safe zones with security entitlements as the first step.

“The security protocols of all hospitals should be no less than an airport. Declaring the hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security entitlements is the first step. CCTVs, deployment of security personnel and the protocols can follow,” it said.

“The 36 hours of duty shift that the victim was in and the lack of safe spaces to rest and adequate restrooms warrant a thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of the resident doctors,” the IMA added.

The IMA has also demanded a thorough and professional investigation of the crime in a time frame and rendering of justice. “Appropriate and dignified compensation to the bereaved family commensurate with the cruelty inflicted,” it said.

“We appreciate your remarks about the safety of women in your Independence Day address. We appeal to you for your benign intervention at this stage. This will give confidence to not only women doctors but also to every woman in workplace. 60 per cent of Indian doctors are women. This percentage is as high as 68 per cent in the Dental profession, 75 per cent in Physiotherapy and 85 per cent in Nursing. All Healthcare professionals deserve a peaceful ambience, safety and security at the workplace. We are appealing for your benign intervention to ensure appropriate measures to meet our demands,” the IMA said.

A nationwide strike (withdrawal of services) was announced by the doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday, August 17 to 6 am Sunday, August 18.

