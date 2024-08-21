Home

IMA Writes To Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Presses To Enact Ordinance For Doctor Safety

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Parents Give Names Of Interns, Doctors To CBI, Says Report

New Delhi: In a significant development amid the nationwide protests by doctors against the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, the Indian Medical Association has written to the Union Health Minister.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to Union Health Minister JP Nadda “We demand that the draft bill 2019 incorporating the amendment clauses of the Epidemic Diseases Amendment Act, 2020 and the Code Grey Protocol of Kerala Government “Prevention Management of Violence against Healthcare workers” be proclaimed as an ordinance to instill confidence into the minds of the Doctors of India,” reads the letter by IMA.

IMA Welcomes SC Decision To Constitute NTF

After the Supreme Court constituted a National Task Force for medical professionals, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday welcomed the decision and said it would work with the committee on safety and security. However, the association still have the demand to bring a central law for protection of medical professionals through an ordinance. IMA said that a virtual meeting of state presidents and state secretaries has been called today at 9PM.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to Union Health Minister JP Nadda “We demand that the draft bill 2019 incorporating the amendment clauses of the Epidemic Diseases Amendment Act, 2020 and the Code Grey Protocol of Kerala Government “Prevention Management of Violence… pic.twitter.com/N3Qq0NhsNK — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

The official notice from IMA reads, “IMA HQs welcomes the intervention by the Hon Supreme Court. IMA will work with the committee on safety and security. The Central Law against violence by an Ordinance remains IMA ‘s demand. IMA HQs. meets with all RDAs tomorrow in Delhi. The struggle continues. A meeting of State Presidents and State Secretaries has been called in Zoom platform today at 9 pm.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals.

The task force includes Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, among others.

Rape And Murder of Junior Doctor In Kolkata

Days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests, the apex court suo motu took up the case and directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months. The court said the Task Force would also prepare an action plan to prevent gender-based violence and ensure a dignified working space for interns, residents, and non-resident doctors.

The top court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. The court asked the West Bengal government to file a status report on the mob attack incident in the RG Kar hospital on August 15. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued its investigation on Tuesday into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The CBI has received permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested accused, CBI sources said earlier. On August 18, the CBI team examined and conducted 3D laser mapping in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

On Monday, the West Bengal government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an inquiry and investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R. G. Kar Hospital during the period from January 2021 until date.

Demanding justice, prominent artists of the Bengal music industry protested on Monday against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Monday evening, several artists, including actor Saheb Chatterjee, radio personality Mir Afsar Ali and others, came to the streets to express their outrage over the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)












