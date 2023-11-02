IMC 2023 Awards Honors Visionaries in ICT and TMT Industry; DTU Titled ‘Best Education Institute Exhibit’ Among the 28+ Academic Exhibits at IMC

India Mobile Congress announced the winners of the much-anticipated IMC 2023 Awards, on the second day of the three-day long affair at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. With over 16 diverse award categories, the IMC Awards are renowned for recognizing outstanding achievements in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT) sectors.
IMC 2023 Awards
The award ceremony witnessed the unveiling of the brightest stars of innovation and excellence in the industry and brought together a panel of esteemed technology experts and industry luminaries to honor the most remarkable businesses, innovations, and institutions in the field. Out of all the 28+ Indian Academic exhibits at IMC 2023, Delhi Technical University (DTU) won the ‘Best Education Institute Exhibit of the year‘ for showcasing the most innovative idea of an Auto Solar Panel Cleaning and Underwater Robo.
The IMC 2023 Awards showcased a diverse range of categories, reflecting the dynamic nature of the industry. From cutting-edge 5G deployments to innovative software solutions, each winner exemplifies excellence in their respective domains. With an eminent jury comprising of technology experts and distinguished doyens from the industry, the Awards this year recognized the latest and the best of the ICT and TMT industry and put up a spectacular and memorable show throughout the event with their innovative ideas, giving a path to future of Technology and Telecom.
Some of the distinguished awards honoured during the ceremony were: Most innovative 5G case deployed for the year, Best MSME in telecom ecosystem, Best made in India telecom innovation, Sustainable growth award for organization in telecom ecosystem, Most innovative telecom software, Privacy & authentication driven solution of the Year, Best on-campus startup of the year, Biggest Indian telecom technology exporter of the yearand many more.
The well deserving winners who highlighted the award nights with their marvellous efforts and triumphant the evening in their specific categories are as below:-
Category
Winner
Most Innovative 5G Use case deployed for the year
Techeagle Innovations Pvt. Ltd. & Medulance Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Best MSME in Telecom Ecosystem
Amantya Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Best Made in India Telecom Innovation
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Best Connected Consumer Device & Application
TechXR Innovations Private Limited
Sustainable Growth Award for organization in Telecom Ecosystem
Tata Communications Ltd.
Most Innovative Telecom Software
Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd.
Best Enterprise Digital Transformation of the year
6D Technologies & Dimension NXG Private Limited (AjnaLens)
Best Security, Privacy & Authentication Driven Solution of the Year
Fortinet Inc.
Best Indian IPR of the year in Telecom
Tejas Networks Ltd. &
Tata Consultancy Services &
Advantal Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Biggest Telecom Technology Exporter of the year
Nokia Solutions & Networks India Pvt. Ltd.
Biggest Indian Telecom Technology Exporter of the year
Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL)
Best Glocal (Local – Global) Startup of the year
EdgeQ
Best On-Campus Start Up of the year
Dreamaerospace Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Best Exhibit Design of the year
Intel India &
STL
Best Interactive Exhibitor of the year
Ericsson
Best Education Institute Exhibit of the year
Delhi Technological University
IIT Hyderabad (Runner-Up)
A Special Recognition was also given to a start-up ‘Athman Acrobatics Shoes’ for their unique innovative idea at a young age.
This year, IMC witnessed some great development in multiple sectors of Tech and Telecom, including exemplary innovation and ideas not only from the market leaders but also from start-ups who showed that their ideas were no less than those on the top and hold a promising future.