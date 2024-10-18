Home

IMD forecast says depression likely to bring heavy rain in…

Special Relief Commissioner has asked district collectors to remain alert about developments related to the weather system.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday, 18 October 2024 that a fresh weather system is brewing over the North Andaman Sea, which could take the shape of a depression by October 24, bringing heavy rain in some places of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

A depression is an intense stage of a low-pressure system and typically precedes the formation of a deep depression.

“A fresh upper air cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea around October 20. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Central Bay of Bengal around October 22 and thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a depression by October 24,” said Manorama Mohanty, Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Asked about the likelihood of a cyclone according to some media reports, he said, “It is too early to predict whether the system will gain strength and intensify into a cyclone. We have said that a depression could be formed by October 24.”

Meanwhile, the local weather office forecasts light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning on Friday and Saturday in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

It said light to moderate rain may continue in some districts, including coastal Odisha, till October 24.

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked district collectors to remain alert about developments related to the weather system.

