IMD forecasts flash floods in Odisha, over 6 lakh evacuated

live

The weather agency has also said that light-to-moderate rainfall in most places and heavy-to-very heavy rainfall. Check LIVE updates here.

Cyclone Dana Live updates: IMD forecasts flash floods in Odisha, over 6 lakh evacuated

Cyclone Dana Live updates: The coasts of Odisha were hit by Cyclone Dana on Thursday night as the state received strong winds and heavy rainfall. The coastal districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore and nearby Jagatsinghpur district witnessed sudden increase in wind speed which reached 100 kmph to 110 kmph and extremely heavy rain. A revenue department official said reports of trees getting uprooted were also received at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner here.

“The severe cyclonic storm “Dana” moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph and lay centred over north coastal Odisha, about 15 km north of Dhamara and 30 km north-northwest of Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika),” the IIMD) posted on X.





