Schools, Colleges To Be Shut In THESE Areas In Tamil Nadu On November 12

Due to heavy rains, a holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nilgiris on November 12. So far, schools and colleges in 23 districts will be closed on Saturday due to rain.