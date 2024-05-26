Home

Cyclone Remal: IMD Issues Alert For THESE Areas; Check Key Points Of IMD Advisory And List Of Affected Places

Cyclone Remal is expected to make a landfall in Bengal today and ahead of that, the IMD has issued alerts and an advisory for specific areas. Take a look at the places which may be severely affected by the cyclone…

Cyclone Remal IMD Update

Cyclone Remal IMD Advisory, Alerts Issued: The first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, for this pre-monsoon season, the Cyclone Remal is expected to make a landfall in Bengal today. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and as a precautionary measure, flight operations at the Kolkata Airport have been suspended for a period of almost 21 hours. Apart from this, an advisory has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and alerts have also been issued for places that may be adversely affected by the cyclone. From the IMD alert and advisory issued to the list of affected areas, here’s all you need to know about Cyclone Remal…

Cyclone Remal To Make Landfall In Bengal By Tonight

As mentioned earlier, IMD has predicted that the Cyclone Remal will turn into a severe cyclonic storm and make a landfall in Kolkata by tonight. According to IMD, “The CS “Remal” over North BoB about 290 km S SE of Sagar Islands(WB) 300 km S SW of Khepupara(Bangladesh) and 320 km S SE of Canning (WB). To intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in next 06 hours and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS.”

Cyclone Remal: IMD Issues Advisory, Check Key Points

Before the cyclone Remal intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory for all those who are in areas that may be affected by the cyclone. The key points of the advisory are…

According to the IMD advisory, the fishermen have been asked to not go out into the sea for fishing and those who are at the sea, have been called to safe berth.

A warning for localised flooding and damage to power and communication, crops, vulnerable structures and under-constructed (kutcha) roads has also been issued for those in the South and North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

Vulnerable structures, according to the advisory, must be vacated and people must remain indoors in these times.

Cyclone Remal: IMD Issues Alert In THESE Areas

According to the level of danger or threat from the Cyclone Remal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for the different places, especially in West Bengal..

Red Alert issued for May 26-27 in coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas; heavy rainfall predicted in these areas.

issued for May 26-27 in coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas; heavy rainfall predicted in these areas. Orange Alert issued for May 26-27 in Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Medinipur and Nadia districts; warning of gusty winds up to 100 kmph with heavy-very heavy rainfall.

issued for May 26-27 in Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Medinipur and Nadia districts; warning of gusty winds up to 100 kmph with heavy-very heavy rainfall. Yellow Alert issued for May 26 in Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara and for May 27 in Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Balasore; heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted.

Cyclone Remal: List Of Affected Places

The places that will be affected by the Cyclone Remal, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) are…

Districts of West Bengal

Tripura

Assam

Nagaland

Manipur







