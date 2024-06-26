Home

Monsoon In India: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for North India Over the Weekend

Currently, the Monsoons are delayed by about a week compared to its normal trajectory. It slowed down for around 9 days after June 11.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the rainfall activity is likely to increase over the northwest India with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected during June 28 to 30. “The northern limit of monsoon continues to pass through Mundra, Mehsana, Udaipur, Shivpuri, Siddhi, Lalitpur, Chaibasa, Haldia, Pakur, Sahibganj and Raxaul,” IMD has said.

“Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of Monsoon into remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat State, Madhya Pradesh; some more parts of Rajasthan; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar; most parts of East Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh; some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, northern parts of Punjab and northern parts of Haryana during next 3-4 days,” the weather said.

The country is experiencing a 19% overall rain deficiency. Specifically, northwest India has a 57% rain deficiency, central India has a 23% deficiency, and east and northeast India have a 16% deficiency. Conversely, peninsular India has a 9% excess in rainfall.

“After its revival, monsoon will progress further & cover whole country by July 5. Active monsoon phase expected next 2-3 weeks with heavy rains along west coast and north India. High probability of extreme rains & flooding in north India,” M Rajeevan, former secretary, ministry of earth sciences wrote on X.

IMD has issued an orange alert for isolated very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand during June 28 to 30; East Uttar Pradesh during June 28 to 29; over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on June 29 to 30.











