IMD Issues Orange Alert For Kerala Districts on Sunday; Check Full Forecast Here

The Orange alert was sounded in Pathanamthitta and Idukki for August 12 and for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram on August 13. An Orange alert refers to very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Idukki: In a serious point of concern for the residents of Kerala, after a rain lull at several places, Kerala received intermittent rains on Saturday with the India Meteorological Department predicting very heavy rainfall in many districts in the coming days. As per the latest alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Organization, northern districts of Palakkad and Malappuram were placed under an “Orange alert” on Sunday.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was predicted in Palakkad and Malappuram districts on Saturday and in Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Sunday. In view of heavy rainfall prediction, authorities urged people to be cautious and directed those living in dilapidated houses to shift to safer places. They also warned people not to cross rivers and other water bodies or take bath there in the wake of heavy rains.

