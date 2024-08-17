Home

News

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Kerala, Predicts Heavy Rains In These 4 Districts; Full Forecast Here

According to the latest update of the IMD, an orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall, has been sounded in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts today.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kerala Rain- Representative image

IMD Rain Alert: In a significant update for the residents of Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department has ) issued an orange alert in four districts of the state on Saturday. The IMD has predicted heavy downpour and strong winds are predicted across the state in the next five days. As of the present circumstances, the state was lashed by isolated rains and as a result, water levels rose in various rivers, including Manimala and Pamba.

According to the latest update of the IMD, an orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall, has been sounded in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts today. Kottayam, Idukki and Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts were placed under orange alert on Sunday and Monday respectively, it said. An orange alert refers to very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Thunderstorms With Light To Moderate Rainfall Predicted

Meanwhile, thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds speed reaching 40 Kmph is likely at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts in the coming hours of the day, the weather agency added.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an orange alert on the banks of Manimala River in Kottayam district as the water level rose to a dangerous level.

In view of the warning, authorities asked people living on its banks to be extra vigil and not to cross the waterbody. Authorities also warned of sea incursions along various coasts and asked people living in coastal hamlets to pay extra vigil.

Giving weather forecast, IMD scientist Soma Sen says, “A low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Mizoram and Tripura. Tomorrow it will move towards the northwest, then there will be rain in Bengal and Jharkhand. There is a possibility of very heavy rain there tomorrow. Rain is likely to increase in the plains from the day after tomorrow. Rain will reduce in Delhi from today onwards. There is a possibility of light rain today and tomorrow, the day after tomorrow the rain is likely to end. After that light rain will start again.”

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi: Giving weather forecast, IMD scientist Soma Sen says, “A low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Mizoram and Tripura. Tomorrow it will move towards the northwest, then there will be rain in Bengal and… pic.twitter.com/rxl1RznKcv — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

People should completely avoid night travel through highranges and not to venture into rivers during the time of heavy rains, they said. Authorities also urged people to be cautious and directed those living in dilapidated houses to shift to safer places.

(With inputs from agencies)











