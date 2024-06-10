NationalPolitics

IMD Issues Orange Alert For These Places For Next 24 Hours

The IMD said that the areas which include Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and north interior Karnataka, Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura might have thunderstorms with lightning and breezes on June 10.

Maharashtra Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For These Places For Next 24 Hours

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, and three other districts for the next 24 hours. Talking to news agency ANI, IMD head Sunil Kamble said,” We have issued Orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Latur, and Nanded for the next 24 hours. Today, Mumbai received more than 65 mm of rainfall.”

The weather department has also anticipated heavy rainfall over the region of Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya and South Interior Karnataka while regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka could experience heavy rains on Monday.

IMD Weather forecast 2024: Delhi today

The IMD has said that the National Capital, on June 10, 2024, will witness the temperature of 42.21 °C. The day’s estimated minimum and maximum temperature are 32.84 °C and 44.39 °C, respectively. The wind speed is 9 km/h, and the relative humidity is 9 percent.

IMD weather today: Heatwave warning

According to the IMD weather, “Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of northeast Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal during 10th-12th; Odisha, Punjab, Haryana during 10th-12th; Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during 10th-12th June, 2024″.

The Meteorological department gave an orange alert over assumptions for serious heatwave conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh from June 10 to June 12.







