National

IMD Issues Red Alert For Delhi; Dense Fog Engulfs North India

admin
29Views
Read Time:38 Second


The Indian Weather Department, IMD has issued Red alert for Delhi and adjoining areas.

The Indian Weather Department, IMD has issued Red alert for Delhi and adjoining areas. The IMD has predicted that Cold wave and dense fog will continue in New Delhi and other parts of North India for the next 48 hours.




Published Date: January 9, 2023 5:57 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories