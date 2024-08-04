Home

IMD Issues Red Alert For Maharashtra And These States, Heavy Rains to Continue in Kerala

IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and in ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa.

New Delhi: Heavy rains have been lashing parts of India for last few weeks now. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and in ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa.

The incessant downpours have wreaked havoc in states like Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra. Heavy rainfall has led to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kerala, resulting in over 300 fatalities in Kerala, 15 deaths in Uttarakhand, and 9 deaths with 47 missing in Himachal Pradesh.

IMD Weather Update: Top Points

A red alert for extremely heavy rains has been issued over West Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan

Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa are also under red alert

The weather department predicted isolated heavy rains over Jammu-Kashmir during 3rd-5th August

IMD has predicted heavy rains for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan during 3–10 August; Punjab on 4th and 7th August; Haryana-Chandigarh on 4th and 7th August.

Heavy to very heavy rains are predicted over Konkan, Goa during 3rd-7th August; and Madhya Maharashtra during 3rd–6th August.

A red alert has been issued in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Pune, and Satara, while an orange alert for very heavy rains has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nasik.

In North East India, very heavy rains are very likely over Assam, and Meghalaya on the 6th and 7th August and Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 5th August.

In addition to this, isolated heavy rains have been predicted over Odisha from 6-8 August; Gangetic West Bengal on 6th August; Jharkhand on 6 and 7 August; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya during 3-10 August.

Very heavy rains have been predicted over Coastal Karnataka on 4th August

Heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu during 3rd-5th August; Coastal Karnataka during 3rd-6th August; South Interior Karnataka on 4th August.











