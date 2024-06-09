Home

Weather Warning: IMD Issues Red Alert For Maharashtra, Goa; Heatwave To Haunt North India Again – Check Full Forecast

According to the latest report from the IMD, Maharashtra and Coastal & North Interior of Karnataka could expect heavy rains over the next five days. Additionally, a fresh heatwave is said to be starting in the northwest part of India from today.

IMD Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall over Maharashtra and Coastal and North Interior Karnataka in the coming week. On the other hand, heatwave conditions are prevailing over Northwest India starting from today. The heatwave conditions is likely to persist over the east & central-east India, Uttar Pradesh, and northeast Madhya Pradesh throughout the week.

IMD Weather Forecast: Heatwave Conditions

According to the IMD’s latest update, a fresh spell of heatwave conditions is emerging over northwest India starting from today. Additionally, heatwave conditions are expected to persist over parts of east & east-central India, Uttar Pradesh, and northeast Madhya Pradesh throughout the forthcoming five-day period.

Rising temperatures are being foreseen over East India. We’re talking a noticeable upswing that nudges up the mercury by 2-3°C. Central India’s on a more even keel, though, sitting steady before hiking up a bit over the next couple of days. In comparison, Rajasthan’s left out of the hot and heavy increases, which are expected to rocket up by a whopping 3-4°C.

IMD Weather Forecast: Rainfall Alert

Monsoon’s made its mark, moving into Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha. Maharashtra isn’t stopping with its rainy love! The IMD shares how this rain fest could extend to the central Arabian Sea, southern Maharashtra, and additional areas such as Telangana, parts of Chhattisgarh, and further into Coastal Andhra Pradesh within 2-3 days.

IMD Weather Forecast: Odisha Weather

Odisha got the rain rush early, drenching the Malkangiri district four days ahead of the game. The weather’s turning up the drama with thunderstorms, lightning flashes, and gusty winds set to roll through districts including Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, and more.

IMD Weather Forecast: Delhi Weather

Delhi’s bracing for wind action with expected dust storms and thunderstorms. Heat’s on the rise, potentially reaching up to a sweltering 42 degrees Celsius. Still, the city’s expecting a soft sprinkle of rain. With a range of humidity levels and fluctuating temperatures, it’s going to be a happening day.

IMD Weather Forecast: red alert for Maharashtra, Goa

IMD’s sending out the weather warnings too. A red alert’s been flagged for Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, while Ratnagiri and a few others are under an orange alert, and cities like Mumbai are on yellow alert. A mix of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain is anticipated for these regions. IMD’s forecasts are essential in helping cities prepare and protect their residents from weather challenges.

The weather department has also issued a red alert for Goa for heavy rainfall over the next two days. Monsoon activity has been recorded in the coastal state, with rains recorded in many places. The red alert has been issued for June 9 and June 10, forecasting heavy rainfall in North and South Goa districts.heav

IMD Weather Forecast: Orange alert in Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised an ‘Orange Alert’ for select districts in Kerala- a southern state in India, signaling that very heavy rain might be heading their way. Areas under this cautious heads-up include Pathanamthitta in the southern end, and Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod up in the north. The IMD has not stopped at that, additionally marking a ‘Yellow Alert’ for eight other districts in Kerala. This attention raiser is intended to apprise people of possible major rain showers in places like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram, as per the most recent IMD updates.







