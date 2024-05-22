Home

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 25 Districts, Heavy Rains Predicted in Chennai

A yellow alert has been issued for Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai

New Delhi: With heavy rains lashing different parts of the country, the Regional Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 25 districts today and 12 districts in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The RMD further said that the sky in Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy with light rain expected in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be between 35°C and 36°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 27°C and 28°C.

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Here Are The Key Updates

For Wednesday, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, and Nilgiris districts are on orange alert, with heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur in isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Namakkal districts, indicating heavy rain in isolated places. Theni, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts have been given an orange alert for Thursday. Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris districts are under a yellow alert. During the 24-hour period ending at 08:30 IST on May 22, 2024, maximum temperatures were generally below normal across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The highest maximum temperature was recorded at Tiruthani at 36.1°C. In the plains of Interior Tamil Nadu, temperatures ranged from 32°C to 36°C. Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal recorded temperatures between 30°C and 33°C, while hilly areas experienced temperatures from 19°C to 26°C.







