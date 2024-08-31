Home

IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In Odisha As Low Pressure Intensifies Into Depression; Full Forecast

Heavy rain (7 to 11cm) along with thunderstorm and lightning may also occur in Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

(ANI/File)

Bhubaneswar: In a significant weather update for residents of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Saturday, with landfall expected near the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts by midnight.

The system is likely to cross between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur close to Kalingapatnam, it said. The IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rain (7 cm to 20 cm) accompanied by thunderstorm for parts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts till 8.30 am on Sunday.

Heavy rain (7 to 11cm) along with thunderstorm and lightning may also occur in Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati districts, it said. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph was likely along and off the Odisha coast, it added.

Asking fishermen not to venture into the sea till September 1, the IMD said the Bay of Bengal will remain rough to very rough. Special Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh asked all districts to remain prepared to face any eventuality.

Seven Die In Rain-related Incidents In Andhra

Seven persons died in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday including four in Vijayawada due to landslides , officials said.

The landslide deaths occurred at Mogalrajapuram area in Vijayawada when large boulders fell on the houses of the deceased due to heavy rain. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the landslide victims.

“Landslides occurred at Mogalrajapuram in Vijayawada, leading to the death of four persons. Naidu expressed sorrow over the deaths. He declared an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons,” said an official statement.

The CM directed officials to shift people away from places prone to landslides as heavy rainfall has been forecast for the next two to three days. At Pedakakani village in Guntur district, a teacher and two students returning home in a hatchback died after their car was washed away while crossing an overflowing stream.

