IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Today, Issues Red Alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri

As per the IMD forecast, Satara and Kolhapur are likely to record extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the ghat areas and moderate rain in the plains on Sunday.

Mumbai Rains LIVE: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Today, Issues Red Alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri
Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur and Satara in western Maharashtra. The weather department has also warned of extremely heavy rainfall on July 14. Amid the heavy downpour, the MeT department has issued an orange alert for Thane district for Sunday and a yellow alert for Mumbai, forecasting moderate to heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

