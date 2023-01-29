Home

Breaking News LIVE: IMD Predicts Light Rain in Delhi Today, Wet Spell Over Northwest India

Breaking News, Jan 29, 2023: Stay tuned to India.com for all breaking news and the latest updates from India and the world.

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 23

Breaking News LIVE Updates Jan 29, 2023: After expecting a comparatively warm weekened, the national capital is likely to witness isolated light rainfall on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The weather agency has also predicted wet spell over northwest India and informed that light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh on January 29 and 30. Meanwhile, the IMD has also statded that light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region.

