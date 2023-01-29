National

IMD Predicts Light Rain in Delhi Today, Wet Spell Over Northwest India

Breaking News, Jan 29, 2023: Stay tuned to India.com for all breaking news and the latest updates from India and the world.

Breaking News LIVE Updates Jan 29, 2023: After expecting a comparatively warm weekened, the national capital is likely to witness isolated light rainfall on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The weather agency has also predicted wet spell over northwest India and informed that light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh on January 29 and 30. Meanwhile, the IMD has also statded that light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region.

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world.




  • 8:06 AM IST


    Budget 2023: Parliament to skip Zero Hour, Question hour on 31 Jan, 1 Feb

    There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in Parliament on the first two days of the Budget Session. The Budget Session will begin on 31 January.



  • 8:05 AM IST


    Iran: Loud explosion occurred at a military plant in Iran’s central city of Isfahan; was an “unsuccessful” drone attack, reported Iran’s media citing defence ministry.




Topics




Published Date: January 29, 2023 7:46 AM IST



Updated Date: January 29, 2023 8:04 AM IST





