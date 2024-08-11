Home

Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts More Rainfall in National Capital, Noida | Check Full Forecast Here

IMD forecasted light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh until August 16

Delhi NCR Rains: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बुधवार शाम तेज हवाओं, आंधी और बिजली की गरज के साथ भारी बारिश हुई. जिससे गर्मी और उमस भरे मौसम से कुछ राहत तो मिली, लेकिन जलभराव और जाम के कारण परेशानी भी बढ़ गई. भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग ने भारी बारिश को लेकर अलर्ट जारी किया है.

IMD Weather Update: The national capital has witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall for the last few days. On Saturday, parts of Delhi saw heavy downpours, sending the morning traffic out of gear and led to collection of water in many places. According to the reports, the Public Works Department said it received 20 complaints of waterlogging during the day, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi received five complaints of similar nature as well as uprooting of trees.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi NCR will witness showers during the day and a yellow alert has been issued in the city. The weather forecast for August 11 states generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. The weather agency predicts wet spells over the next 5 days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi’s maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 32.8 degree Celsius, one notch below the season’s average. The minimum temperature settled at 25.8 degree Celsius in the morning, 1.2 notch below normal.

Rainfall was witnessed in east Delhi, south, and western parts of the city. The Ridge observatory recorded 22.8 mm of rain from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Rohtak Road, the highway that connects the city to Haryana, saw heavy jams in the wake of the rain.

“Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border due to potholes and water logging. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate routes accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from IP College towards Mall Road due to water logging near Khyber Pass. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch.

IMD forecasted “light\moderate rainfall with isolated heavy in Himachal Pradesh until August 16.

IMD forecasted “light\moderate rainfall with isolated heavy in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh until August 16

In Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh on August 11 and from 14 to 16

In Punjab on August 11, in Haryana on August 11 and 14.

The Meteorological Department predicted “very heavy rainfall” in Uttarakhand on August 11 and in Rajasthan until August 14.

IMD scientist Soma Sen on Saturday said, “We are expecting rainfall all over North and central India, especially heavy rainfall is likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh. Up to 20 cm rainfall is likely over these two subdivisions,” reported PTI.

IMD predicted “light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall” in Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra on August 11.

The press release dated August 10 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura” till August 16.











