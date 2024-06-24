NationalPolitics

IMD Predicts Rainfall In Bihar And These States in Next 3-4 Days

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 24, 2024
0 98 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall In Bihar And These States in Next 3-4 Days | Details Here

On weather conditions in Delhi, Soma Sen said, “We are expecting a slight rise in temperature in Delhi. Heatwave conditions are not expected. Light thunderstorms may occur during the day in the next 3-4 days”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains Predicted In THESE States; Red Alert Sounded For Kerala Districts
Commuters ply on the road amid rain showers after days of relentless heatwave, in Kanpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen on Monday said that the department is expecting monsoon to advance over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next 3-4 days. She further added that the Light thunderstorms will continue in these states.

“We are expecting monsoon to advance over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next 3-4 days. Light thunderstorms will continue. Heatwave conditions have significantly reduced. Isolated heatwave conditions are likely to be reported from West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar. Lightning is a major problem in regions along the monsoon advance line,” she said.

On weather conditions in Delhi, Soma Sen said, “We are expecting a slight rise in temperature in Delhi. Heatwave conditions are not expected. Light thunderstorms may occur during the day in the next 3-4 days”







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 24, 2024
0 98 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Government of Odisha Release Recommendations to Ensure Post-disaster Resilience of the Power Sector in Coastal Areas

June 24, 2024

PM Modi Ahead of Lok Sabha Session

June 24, 2024

Nagaland State Lottery Result 1PM, 6PM, 8PM For 24.06.2024 LIVE

June 24, 2024

Who Is Bhartruhari Mahtab, New Pro-Tem Speaker Of Lok Sabha

June 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow