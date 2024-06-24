Home

Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall In Bihar And These States in Next 3-4 Days | Details Here

On weather conditions in Delhi, Soma Sen said, “We are expecting a slight rise in temperature in Delhi. Heatwave conditions are not expected. Light thunderstorms may occur during the day in the next 3-4 days”

Commuters ply on the road amid rain showers after days of relentless heatwave, in Kanpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen on Monday said that the department is expecting monsoon to advance over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next 3-4 days. She further added that the Light thunderstorms will continue in these states.

“We are expecting monsoon to advance over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next 3-4 days. Light thunderstorms will continue. Heatwave conditions have significantly reduced. Isolated heatwave conditions are likely to be reported from West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar. Lightning is a major problem in regions along the monsoon advance line,” she said.

