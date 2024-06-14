Home

Gujarat Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rainfall In Many Districts By These Dates

Northeast India, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal could experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next four to five days.

Nre Delhi: The Meteorological Department in Ahmedabad on Friday said that many districts of Gujarat will receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 1-2 days. The weather department predicted light rainfall in Delhi on June 14, potentially offering respite from the scorching heat beating down on the national capital.

The weather department has further added that the heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh for the coming 4 to 5 days. IMD warned us on Thursday. The weather department said, “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over northern parts of India during the next 4-5 days.”

#WATCH | Gujarat | “Many districts of Gujarat to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 1-2 days,” says Ramashray Yadav, Director, Scientist D, Met Dept, Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/YMRNLwpHXr — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2024

On Wednesday, the highest temperature in several areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan stayed between 45 and 47 degrees Celsius.

IMD Weather Update: Key Details

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for West Bengal and the northeastern states

During the heatwave, Kanpur recorded a temperature of 47.5°C.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions between June 13 and June 17.

Additionally, a heatwave alert was issued for Jharkhand, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal from June 13 to June 15.

From June 13 to June 17, heatwave conditions are predicted to persist throughout Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and portions of Punjab regions

Parts of Maharashtra and Goa had intense rains last week, which resulted in floods and waterlogging in certain coastal districts.

The Teesta River swelled today due to heavy rain, leaving portions of West Bengal under water. In the northeastern states, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms also resulted in flooding and landslides.











