IMD sounds RED ALERT, 14 flights diverted, local trains affected

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai and its suburbs. School education minister Deepak Kesarkar, the guardian minister for Mumbai city, declared a holiday as heavy rain pounded Mumbai

Mumbai Rains Live: IMD sounds RED ALERT, 14 flights diverted, local trains affected

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rains have lashed parts of Maharashtra prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘red alert’ warning for Mumbai, Maharashtra. Owning to the incessant downpour, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai and its suburbs. School education minister Deepak Kesarkar, the guardian minister for Mumbai city, declared a holiday as heavy rain pounded Mumbai. The IMD has also issued a ‘red alert’ for heavy rainfall in the Palghar and Nashik districts of Maharashtra and an ‘orange alert’ for Mumbai on Thursday in its overall forecast for the next five days.

The weather agency has issued an ‘orange alert’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in isolated areas of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Pune.

MUMBAI RAINS LIVE UPDATES





