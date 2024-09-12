Home

IMD warns of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in Odisha; Check full forecast here

The IMD advised fishermen to not venture into the North Bay of Bengal and the waters along and off the Odisha coast during this period.

IMD warns of another wet spell in Odisha from Friday

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the formation of a new low pressure area over coastal Bangladesh and nearby regions. The IMD reported on Tuesday that an upper air cyclonic circulation, positioned over southeast Bangladesh and its surrounding areas, is likely to lead to the formation of a low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.

According to IMD predictions, the new system will gradually move west-northwestward and could develop into a depression over coastal West Bengal and adjacent northwest Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours which will result in a wet spell in Odisha from September 13 to September 15.

Heavy rainfall expected in these areas

According to the forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in isolated areas of Kalahandi district, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada, and Gajapati districts. In addition to that, they also warned of thunderstorms and lightning in the areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts.

The IMD advised fishermen to not venture into the North Bay of Bengal and the waters along and off the Odisha coast during this period.

IMD warns of flash flood risk in Himachal

The meteorological office here on Thursday warned of moderate flash flood risk in parts of Shimla, Kinnaur, and Sirmaur districts until Friday. It also issued a yellow alert of heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in five out of 12 districts of the state for Thursday and Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains could lash parts of Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmaur, Solan and Shimla districts. It also cautioned of the possibility of damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses.

Light rains continued in some parts of the state on Thursday, with Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district recording the maximum rainfall at 26 mm since Wednesday evening, followed by Jot 7.6 mm, Kahu 6.8 mm, Chopal 6.2 mm, Manali, Dalhousie and Wangtoo 5 mm each.

A total of 37 roads were closed and 106 power schemes were disrupted in the state as of Wednesday, according to the latest update from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). Since the monsoon onset in Himachal Pradesh on June 27, the state’s rainfall deficit till date stands at 21 per cent, with the state receiving 539.1 mm rainfall against an average of 678.4 mm.

