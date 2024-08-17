Home

IMD Warns of More Rainfall In Odisha Till August 20; State Alerts All District Collectors

The India Meteorological Department, in its evening bulletin, said that the low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas along the Bangladesh-West Bengal coasts is likely to move north-northwestwards.

Odisha rain alert

Mayurbhanj: In response to the rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department for Odisha, the state government has sent precautionary warnings to every single district all because of a lurking low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The main motive behind the warning is to ensure preparedness against any flooding scenarios or overwhelming water-logging situations that may come about.

“Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and adjoining Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Madhya Pradesh during the subsequent 3-4 days,” the IMD said.

IMD Issues Yellow Warning of Heavy Rain

The weather agency issued a yellow warning of heavy rain (7 to 11 cm) at a few places in Bolangir, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts during the next 24 hours.

For Sunday, the IMD issued a yellow warning (be updated) and said heavy rain (7 to 11 cm) may occur at a few places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda districts.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu, in a letter to all the collectors, said the district administrations should remain prepared for any eventuality and remain vigilant on water-logging in urban areas.

The SRC also asked the district collectors to ensure that no fishermen ventures into the sea from August 17 to August 20.

IMD Alert For Kerala

According to the latest update of the IMD, an orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall, has been sounded in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts today. Kottayam, Idukki and Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts were placed under orange alert on Sunday and Monday respectively, it said. An orange alert refers to very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an orange alert on the banks of Manimala River in Kottayam district as the water level rose to a dangerous level. In view of the warning, authorities asked people living on its banks to be extra vigil and not to cross the waterbody.

