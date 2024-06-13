Home

IMD Weather Update: Monsoon To Reach Bihar and Jharkhand By These Days | Check Full Climate Update Here

Maximum temperatures ranged from 45-47 degrees Celsius in parts of west Jharkhand, south Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, and north Rajasthan.

Vehicles move on a road amid rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Nadia district, Friday, May 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that it has recorded significantly higher-than-normal temperatures in large swathes of northwestern and eastern India the past three days have slightly slowed down the monsoon’s progress.

Talking to Mint, IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said that the onset of monsoon showers is expected in eastern India this week. The monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The onset date for Delhi is 30 June, and 5 July or after for Rajasthan, as per the IMD’s forecast.

“Climatologically, normal monsoon onset dates for eastern India—Bengal, eastern Bihar, eastern Jharkhand and Odisha is between 10-15 June… These are climatological dates, meaning it is never true that exactly on a particular day monsoon will be arriving in a particular city or state; it could be one or two days ahead or behind. Monsoon is advancing daily,” Roy said to Mint.

“It’s just that monsoon does not progress at the same speed throughout the country. It is a surge, and sometimes the surge is a bit more to the west and sometimes to the east. Accordingly, the monsoon advances.”

IMD Weather Updates: Check Key Details Here

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius, slightly above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

Humidity levels stood at 37% at 8:30 AM.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with heatwave conditions and strong, occasionally gusty, surface winds throughout the day.

Kanpur IAF in eastern Uttar Pradesh reported the highest temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather office predicts that the monsoon will reach Bihar and Jharkhand by June 16-18

The monsoon will reach Uttar Pradesh from June 20-30, and Delhi around June 27, which aligns with the normal onset date for the national capital.











