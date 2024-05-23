Home

IMD Weather Update: No Relief From Heatwave As India Records Highest Temperature of 2024 | Deets Inside

IMD Weather Update: The maximum temperature of 45 degree or above was recorded in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday

IMD has issued a ‘red’ warning for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: India continues to endure a relentless heatwave, with the nation sweltering for the seventh consecutive day. Getting into the details, Rajasthan’s Barmer recorded the highest temperature of the year at 48.8 degrees Celsius, exacerbating the widespread discomfort and raising concerns about the ongoing extreme weather conditions. As per the report of the IMD, the maximum temperature of 45 degrees or above was recorded in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Most importantly, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the heatwave will continue for at least five more days.

There was respite for Delhiites as the maximum temperature dipped slightly on Thursday. However, the dip is not that significant, as the current temperature this year is 0.8 degrees above the normal 41-degree Celsius temperature.

IMD Issues Red Warning

IMD has issued a ‘red’ warning for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh. The IMD emphasized the likelihood of heat stroke and illness across all ages. It said warm night conditions could further exacerbate heat-related stress in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan over the next three days.

High night temperatures are considered dangerous because the body doesn’t get a chance to cool down. Increasing nighttime heat is more common in cities because of the urban heat island effect, in which metro areas are significantly hotter than their surroundings.

The punishing heat is straining power grids and drying up water bodies, triggering drought-like conditions in parts of the country.

Shortage of Water Seen In Several Districts

According to the Central Water Commission, water storage in 150 major reservoirs in India plunged to their lowest level in five years last week, exacerbating water shortages in many states and significantly affecting hydropower generation.

Impact on Low-Income Household

Severe and frequent heat waves are further burdening low-income households in the country, which often have poor access to water and cooling, and testing the endurance of outdoor workers toiling in the searing sun, forcing them to take frequent breaks.

Experts say outdoor workers, the elderly, and children are at higher risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1,66,000 people died as a result of heat waves between 1998 and 2017.

India reported 3,812 deaths due to heat waves between 2015 and 2022, with Andhra Pradesh alone logging 2,419 fatalities, the government told Parliament in July last year.

