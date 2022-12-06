Imlie actress Hetal Yadav has met with an accident in Mumbai after she came from the shoot.

Imlie Actress Hetal Yadav Meets With Scary Accident, Her Car Rammed by Truck

TV actress Hetal Yadav, who plays the role of Shivani Rana in Imlie has met with an accident. Her car was rammed by a truck after she returned from the shoot. Hetal was in the driving seat at the time of the accident. She sustained no injuries however, the accident shook her. The next day she also went to shoot the show. While speaking to ETimes, Hetal told the portal, “I packed up around 8:45 p.m. last night and left from film city to reach home. As soon as I reached the JVLR highway, a truck rammed into my car and there was friction as the truck pushed my car towards the edge of the flyover to an extent that my car would have fallen off. Later on, I somehow mustered courage and stopped the car in front of the truck and called up my son. I asked him to inform the police as I was left extremely shocked after the incident,”

“But luckily I was left unharmed and had to report to the sets early in the morning as they are shooting for a crucial sequence in the show and I didn’t want the shoot to stop because of me despite the unforeseen circumstance,” she added.

Hetal Yadav was earlier a part of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where she played Jwala.



