Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Noida organized an orientation programme to welcome the upcoming batches of PGDM (2022-24). During the program, Dr. Kulneet Suri, Sr Director IMS Noida, Deepak Choudhary CEO of Audi Delhi West, Abhishek Srivastava, DGM (HR) of Samsung India Electronics, and Prateek Jain, Assistant Director of EY, shared their opinions.

IMS Noida Conducted Orientation Programme for New Batches

The policies, curriculum, and infrastructure of the college were introduced to the newly admitted students. While Addressing the students, Deepak Choudhary, urged all the students to think creatively for the next 30 days. He insisted on sharing their ideas generously and made a commitment to try something new. On the other hand, Prateek Jain asserted that we should all take lessons from the bamboo tree and that if we invest just four years in education at the start of our careers, they will be fruitful and prosperous.

Dr. Kuneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida, greeted all the students as they began a new stage of their lives. She appealed to the students and said that all of you should reach the height of success as a leader with a sympathetic outlook on the future. Further, she added, “In addition to teaching you material from the curriculum, the faculty here will use project-based and experience learning to prepare you for the workforce. We constantly welcome students original and unique ideas. Were eager to witness your originality and inventiveness.”