ORLANDO, Fla.

Jan. 29, 2026



Last year’s Central Florida Pledge Leadership Summit filled the DeVos Family Room at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts with 200 Central Florida leaders representing differing beliefs and perspectives. Similar attendance is already confirmed again this year.



Philanthropist Alan Ginsburg and Imam Muhammad Musri sharing a moment of connection at last year’s Central Florida Pledge Leadership Summit.



What we’re building: a community where neighbors stand up for one another — especially when we disagree. That work happens through relationships, learning, and conscious action.



Alan Ginsburg, Founder, Central Florida Pledge

Dr. Joel C. Hunter, Chairman and longtime national faith leader

Central Florida’s Leaders and influential community members

Leaders from opposing viewpoints seated together in conversation

Presentation of the Second Annual Central Florida Pledge Awards, honoring Civic, Service, Education, Faith, and Student Leader of the Year

