In A Unique Ritual People Offer Live Crabs In Gujarat

Surat: India has a myriad of temples dedicated to different gods. People from across the country visit some of such famous temples and present different offerings. Devotees offer milk, flowers, chunri, fruits, vegetables and so much more. But in Gujarat, there is a unique ritual conducted in the Siv temple in Surat. Devotees thronged the Ramnath Ghela Mahadev Temple Shiva temple in Surat in Gujarat with live crabs as offerings because it is believed such an act would fulfil wishes and also relieve pain, especially from ear ailments.

The offerings were made on Wednesday, which as per the Hindu calendar is an auspicious date of ‘paush’ month coming just after Makar Sankranti, also called ‘Uttarayan’ here, a temple functionary explained.

Watch Video: Live Crabs Offered in Shiv Temple in Gujarat

ANI shared a video wherein several devotees can be seen offering live crabs in a shiv temple and the footage has now gone viral.

#WATCH | Devotees offer crabs to Lord Shiva at Ramnath Shiv Ghela temple in Gujarat’s Surat (18.01) pic.twitter.com/E66MoglQEX — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Crabs were offered to the ‘shivling’ in Ramnath Ghela Mahadev Temple situated along the banks of the Tapi river in Umra here, he added.

Why are live crabs offered?

“People believe their wish will be fulfilled if they offer live crabs to the shivling. It is also believed such an act will relieve ear pain. While most devotees offer flowers, leaves and milk, many wait for this day to offer live crabs,” PTI reported citing temple priest Manoj Goswami.

“The crabs are collected by the temple management from fishermen after permission is obtained from relevant authorities. They are then released in the river,” he added.

As per popular belief in these parts, a crab touched the feet of Lord Ram when he was near the Tapi river. Lord Ram blessed the crab and since then it is believed those offering live crabs at this temple would see wishes granted and relief from pain.

Devotee Trupti Lashkari expressed joy that she was able to offer a live crab at the temple on Wednesday.



