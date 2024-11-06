Home

In a world that’s rapidly modernizing, artists like Sinha remind us of the beauty in our roots, says author Rhythm Wagholikar

New Delhi: In the late hours of November 5, at Delhi’s AIIMS, India mourned the loss of one of its most cherished voices, Sharda Sinha. Known affectionately as the “Bihar Kokila” (Nightingale of Bihar), Sinha’s passing left a void in the world of folk music. Her songs resonated with millions, from rural households to grand stages, giving life to traditional tunes that celebrated the Indian heartland.

World leaders expressed their respect and admiration for Sinha’s legacy, with messages pouring in from various dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored her, remembering her as an icon whose music connected India’s heritage with its people. Union Minister Smriti Irani also hailed her, recognizing Sinha as a voice that uplifted and preserved the folk traditions of India.

Among the voices paying tribute was Rhythm Wagholikar, an esteemed author and cultural chronicler who has worked extensively with Indian classical musicians. He took to his his social media and wrote, sharing a heartfelt message along with a picture of Sharda Sinha, expressing both personal and cultural loss. Wagholikar reflected on his conversations and cherished memories with Sinha, recalling the privilege of interviewing her while working on his book about another legendary classical singer, Girija Devi. “Didi, I was fortunate to talk to you and interview you during my book on Girija Devi,” he wrote, honoring the special bond he shared with her.

In his message, Wagholikar highlighted Sinha’s unique style that made her folk tunes accessible to everyone, from major cities to the smallest villages. “Her genre was different, her style of singing could travel and reach people living in small towns,” he noted, explaining how her music added vibrancy to everyday life in India’s heartland. “Her songs for events like mundan (child’s first haircut ceremony), weddings, or other traditional gatherings brought people together in celebration.” Wagholikar further reflected on her indelible connection to Chhath Puja, a festival celebrating the Sun God. With a sense of poetic poignancy, he remarked, “What an iconic day she chose to depart for her heavenly abode—Chhath Puja. Sinha’s songs are renowned for this festival, and it feels like she left a parting gift for her devotees on this sacred day.”

Sinha’s contribution to folk music was unparalleled, not only as a vocalist but also as a cultural custodian. She was known for her Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi songs that celebrated traditional themes like nature, love, and devotion, often bringing people together during festivities. Her music reached beyond Bihar and the Hindi heartland, becoming an anthem of identity and pride for many Indians. From songs that filled the air during weddings to the soulful renditions heard during festivals like Chhath Puja, her voice became synonymous with India’s cultural rhythms.

While Bollywood brought Sinha’s voice to a wider audience, particularly with her track “Kahe Toh Se Sajna” from the movie Maine Pyar Kiya, it was her folk repertoire that remained closest to her heart. Sinha often emphasized that folk music was not just entertainment but a living connection to India’s grassroots. Her music carried the essence of rural India, offering listeners a piece of their heritage in every note.

Rhythm Wagholikar, with his extensive work in the field of Indian classical music and folk traditions, expressed the broader cultural loss in his message. He pointed out that Sinha’s legacy was not just about preserving folk tunes but about making them accessible and cherished across generations. “Her music is like a bridge that connects the younger generation with India’s folk heritage,” he observed, acknowledging her role in keeping folk traditions alive in the digital age. Wagholikar believes that Sharda Sinha’s music will continue to inspire artists, encouraging them to draw from their roots while reaching out to the world.

As India mourns her passing, Sharda Sinha’s influence remains profound. Her voice will echo in festivals, celebrations, and moments of solitude across India and the diaspora. For millions, Sinha’s songs are not just melodies but memories of home, community, and tradition. On the auspicious day of Chhath Puja, her passing feels like a poignant farewell, almost as if she chose this moment to remind everyone of the love she held for the festival and her people.

“In a world that’s rapidly modernizing, artists like Sinha remind us of the beauty in our roots. Her music will continue to reverberate in the lives of those who celebrate India’s cultural heritage, ensuring that the tradition of folk music remains vibrant” added Wagholikar.

Sharda Sinha would be deeply missed.

(DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)











