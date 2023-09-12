In an Industry First, Access Architects Acquires Global Architectural Firm Headed by Industry Veteran Yann Andre Leroy, Forms AXS Designs

This acquisition of Architectural offices in Yann Leroy Architects, Paris and Studio Aria, Bangkok takes Indian design to the world and brings the best international design expertise to India.

With AXS Designs some of the top luxury and super luxury projects around the world are now proudly part of a new Global firm with Indian roots.

In a transformative move set to reshape the architectural industry in India, Access Architects has acquired Yann Leroy Design & Planning, Paris and Studio Aria, Bangkok heralding the birth of AXS Designs. This strategic union marks a significant milestone for the Indian architectural landscape, addressing a pressing need within the industry for seamless integration of local expertise and global design innovation. The newly formed AXS Designs has offices in Paris, Bangkok, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

L to R: Jay Shah and Atul Shah, Founding Partners, AXS Design, Yann Leroy, Chief Design Director and Partner, AXS Design and Camille Leroy from AXS Paris at AXS offices in Mumbai, India

AXS Designs combines the expertise of Access Architects Studio Aria and Yann Leroy Design & Planning, and is poised to usher in a new era of architectural ingenuity, allowing clients to benefit from a comprehensive suite of services that leverage cutting-edge technology and world-class talent.

By bringing together two powerhouses to deliver unparalleled architectural solutions to clients worldwide, AXS Designs boasts of an impressive portfolio of more than 200 renowned hotels across the globe along with luxury condominiums, Super Luxury Villas, Healthcare and Office Buildings in more than 15 countries around the world. This acquisition sets a precedent for comprehensive and seamless project execution, making AXS Designs the go-to choice for visionary architectural solutions worldwide.

As is the norm within the industry, the role of the international designers is limited to the concept and schematic design phases, leaving the later stages to local architects. This separation could result in a divergence from the original vision, potentially diluting the quality of the projects final outcome. Recognizing the need for a single, unified entity with profound local expertise and international design acumen Access Architects took over Yann Leroy Design & Planning, a global firm led by celebrated architect and planner Yann Andre Leroy, earlier this month. AXS Designs, the new company formed post-takeover, will have Yann Leroy as Chief Design Director It will focus on innovative and sustainable architectural solutions, offering the best of both worlds global design excellence fused with local architectural know-how. This approach promises Indian clients constant access to the design team, while ensuring impeccable design, coordination, and maintaining the highest quality standards throughout the projects life cycle.

With the acquisition of Yann Leroy Design & Planning, Access Architects has elevated itself to a position of unrivalled influence. AXS Designs’ revolutionary approach eliminates the disparities that often arise from distinct design phases, offering a harmonized continuum that guarantees design fidelity. Crucially, the firm goes a step further by ensuring continuous presence and engagement of international designers in India. By spending significant time at the Mumbai office, Yann Andre Leroy and his team will directly oversee projects from inception to completion. AXS Designs will function on a fee-based model, aimed at offering bespoke architectural and design solutions to high-end clientele.

“We are thrilled to welcome Yann Andre Leroy and his team into the Access Architects family,” said Jay Shah, Managing Director, Access Architects.“Access Architects has always strived to deliver beyond our clients expectations, and this new venture with Yann Leroy Design & Planning aligns perfectly with our philosophy. Together as AXS Designs, we look forward to creating architectural marvels that will shape the future of our industry.”

Yann Andre Leroy, well-known for his deep expertise in hospitality design and extensive experience with international hotel brands, brings a wealth of knowledge and a portfolio of over 20,000 hotel rooms designed and delivered worldwide. Notable projects in his illustrious career include the Sofitel in New York, St. Regis Residences and Hotel in Bangkok, Centara Grand Bangkok, Westin Beijing and Yalong Bay St. Regis in China, Jumeirah Golf Estate in Dubai among many more. He was involved in these projects as partner in charge or owner during his stint at BBG-BBGM, New York and subsequently at Studio Aria as well as Yann Leroy Architects. As Chief Design Director, Yann Andre Leroy will continue to spearhead innovative projects, further enhancing the firms global influence.

“I am excited to join forces with Access Architects,” said Yann Andre Leroy. “The teams dedication to pushing the boundaries of architectural design aligns perfectly with my vision for the future of the industry. Collectively, we will transform the concept of innovative and sustainable architectural solutions. I look forward to working with the team in Mumbai and their impressive roster of clients across the world.”

For more information, please visit www.axsdesign.net.

