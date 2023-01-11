Home

In Another Pee-Gate Incident, Drunk Passenger Publicly Urinates At Departure Gate Of Delhi IGI Airport

A drunk passenger, identified as Jauhar Ali Khan, was arrested by the Delhi Police for urinating in public at Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport and was released later on a bail bond.

New Delhi: In another shocking incident, a drunk man was reported urinating publicly in front of departure gate 6 at IGI Airport T3 on Jan 8. He was allegedly scheduled to depart from Delhi on a flight to Dammam. The man was identified as named Jauhar Ali Khan. According to the passengers around, Khan seemed to be inebriated, also abused other passengers.

He was arrested & later released on a bail bond, said Delhi Police.

“ A passenger namely Jauhar Ali Khan…approached near Departure Gate no. 6 at forecourt area T3. He is in a drunken condition…adversely. He urinates by opening his pants zip at public place among the passengers and visitors…Except this, he created a nuisance at a public place by screaming and abusing over common public” reads the FIR

Khan was arrested and sent to Safdarjung hospital where the doctors opined he was drunk. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294 (obscene act) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunk person).

The incident comes amid uproar over the Air India urination case in connection with which Shankar Mishra, a Mumbai-based businessman, was arrested. This is the third incident in the last week in which a drunk passenger misbehaved at the airport or inside a flight.



