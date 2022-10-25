Tuesday, October 25, 2022
In Fresh Round of Layoffs, This Company SACKS 400 Employees. Deets Here

San Francisco: As part of restructuring its business, SoftBank-backed digital mental health company Cerebral has decided to sack nearly 20 per cent of its staff. Nearly 400 people—primarily clinical staff and care counsellors are expected to lose their jobs in a fresh round of layoffs, reported The Wall Street Journal. The care counselors meet patients regularly to manage medications prescribed by clinicians and provide support.  Earlier this year Cerebral laid off “hundreds” of people, primarily affecting its support and operations team to improve its programmes.Also Read – 58% CEOs In India Expect Recession: Are Our Jobs Safe?

“The cuts would affect employees across the company, including at headquarters and among clinical care staff and support workers” David Mou CEO of the firm said. Also Read – Hiring Blues: White-Collar Jobs Slide Continues In India Amidst Global Recession Threat

Meanwhile, speaking on the layoffs, a spokesperson of the company asserted that the changes are part of Cerebral’s ongoing transformation programme, which drives to create more sustainable growth and stability, while further delivering our mission to democratise access to high-quality mental health care for all. Also Read – Global Recession Reality Check: ‘The Worst Is Yet To Come’ Opine Top 7 World Economists

He added,” These changes are focused specifically on realising operational efficiencies while prioritising clinical quality and safety across the organisation.”

For the unversed, the company has come under scrutiny for making it easier to provide Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medication to potential clients. In April, a former Cerebral executive sued the company, alleging he was fired after voicing concerns about unethical prescribing practices and patient safety issues. The San Francisco-based company has raised more than $426 million to date, and was last valued at $4.8 billion.

