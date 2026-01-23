TOMS RIVER, N.J.

/PRNewswire/ — What can parents do to help their child through the discomfort of teething? In a feature article for, Dr. Elisa J. Velazquez of Ocean Pediatric Dental Associates in Toms River, New Jersey, provides guidance for caregivers navigating this common developmental stage. According to Dr. Velazquez, teething usually begins between four and ten months of age and is marked by symptoms such as drooling, irritability, and increased chewing behavior. While normal, these symptoms can be distressing for both infants and their caregivers.Dr. Velazquez explains that the discomfort stems from inflammation caused by erupting teeth. Parents can ease this by gently massaging the infant’s gums or offering a chilled teething ring to reduce sensitivity. She advises selecting non-toxic, safe teething products and stresses the importance of avoiding over-the-counter gels or tablets containing benzocaine or belladonna due to serious health risks. These substances have been linked to respiratory complications and oxygen transport disorders, and the FDA has issued strong warnings against their use in infants. Teething-related symptoms should be monitored closely. While minor temperature increases and fussiness are typical, a sustained fever or additional symptoms may signal a different condition. Dr. Velazquez encourages caregivers to seek professional evaluation if symptoms appear outside the expected scope of teething. She also recommends beginning oral hygiene routines early, even before full tooth eruption. Using a clean, damp cloth to wipe the gums can help maintain oral cleanliness and introduce the child to routine care. In the article, Dr. Velazquez emphasizes a balanced approach that combines soothing techniques, careful product selection, and early dental awareness to help families support their child’s health during teething. About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.SOURCE HelloNation