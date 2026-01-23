MCALLEN, Texas

Jan. 23, 2026

Celeste and Selina Padilla of The Padilla Law Firm



/PRNewswire/ — What should someone do immediately after a car accident in McAllen? Celeste and Selina Padilla of Padilla Law Firm, PLLC address this question in, offering a clear sequence of actions designed to protect both personal well-being and legal rights. Their article provides practical steps for handling the aftermath of a vehicle collision, from prioritizing medical care to documenting key information at the scene.According to the Padillas, the most important step after an accident is seeking prompt medical attention. Even injuries that seem minor, such as soft tissue damage or internal trauma, can worsen over time or go unnoticed until later. Delayed treatment not only risks health complications but can also undermine legal claims by creating gaps in injury documentation. An immediate medical evaluation ensures there is an official record linking injuries to the accident. After addressing medical needs, the article advises taking extensive photos of the accident scene. These should include vehicle damage, road conditions, injuries, and surrounding elements like traffic signals and debris. The Padillas also recommend collecting full contact and insurance information from all drivers involved, as well as names and numbers of any eyewitnesses who may later help corroborate the account. Texas law requires that accidents involving bodily injury, death, or significant property damage be reported to law enforcement. The resulting police report often serves as a critical piece of evidence during insurance or legal proceedings. Before speaking to an insurance representative, the Padillas urge individuals to consult with a personal injury attorney. Early legal guidance can help avoid statements that may inadvertently reduce the value of a claim. For residents of McAllen and the surrounding areas, these precautions can make a significant difference in both physical recovery and the outcome of any potential legal action.