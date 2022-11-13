In Noida, Get Ready To Pay Rs 10,000 Fine If Your Dog Or Cat Attacks Anyone

Noida announced a new rule where pet owners will have to pay Rs 10,000 fine if their dog or cat attacks anyone.

New Delhi: A video went viral this week of a pet dog biting a security guard at Uttar Pradesh’s Greater – one of the many incidents of dog attack cases. In Ghaziabad, a three-year-old child suffered injuries in a Ghaziabad society ater the kid was mauled by a stray dog. A seven-month-old baby died after he was mauled by a stray dog in a posh gated colony in Noida in October. With several incidents of dog attacks being reported, the Noida authority on Sunday announced new rules to tackle the menace. As per the new rules, pet owners will be pay Rs 10,000 fine if their dog or cat attacks anyone. The policy has been decided by the authority following the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India for Noida region.

Noida’s New Pet Rules – What Changes Have Been Made

Under a new policy of the Noida Authority, the registration of pet dogs or cats is mandatory till January 31, 2023, or a penalty will be imposed in case of non-registration.

Pet owners are liable to pay Rs 10,000 penalty in case of an untoward incident. The decision was taken in the 207th board meeting of the Noida authority in accordance with the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

The treatment of the injured person/animal will be done by the owner of the pet dog along with the imposition of fine of Rs 10,000 from March 1, 2023.

The sterilization or antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has also been made mandatory while in case of violation there is a provision to impose a fine of Rs 2000 every month.

With the consent of RWA/AOA/village residents, the construction of a dog shelter for sick/aggressive street dogs whose maintenance will be the responsibility of the concerned RWA/AOA.

The Noida authority had approved the policy to govern the keeping of pets and feeding of strays in the wake of several instances of dog bites reported in the city.



