In US, President authorises nuclear attack, who has the control over nuclear weapons in India?

India’s nuclear journey began with its first successful test on May 18, 1974, at the Pokhran test range in Rajasthan, under the code name “Smiling Buddha.”

Till date, only one country in the world has launched a nuclear attack on another nation. This nuclear strike occurred in 1945, during World War II, when the United States dropped two atomic bombs, named “Little Boy” and “Fat Man,” on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The aftermath of these bombings brought massive devastation to those cities in Japan. At the time, U.S. President Harry S. Truman authorized this attack.

In the United States, control over nuclear weapons rests with the President, who alone has the authority to order a nuclear strike. This often raises the question in people’s minds about who holds this power in India, where control over nuclear weapons rests differently. Let’s know more about this.

Does PM Modi hold nuclear control?

Just as the U.S. President has control over nuclear weapons, accompanied by security personnel carrying the “nuclear football” containing essentials to initiate a nuclear strike, in India, control over nuclear weapons also involves specific protocols. Many people believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has this control.

This belief is partially true. Prime Minister Modi does have authority over nuclear weapons and holds a smart code that can be used to launch them. However, the decision to deploy nuclear weapons doesn’t rest solely with him.

Who has nuclear command authority in India?

In India, while the control over nuclear weapons technically lies with the Prime Minister, he cannot independently order a nuclear strike. Decisions related to nuclear weapons are collectively made by the Nuclear Command Authority (NCA). The NCA consists of two wings: the Political Council and the Executive Council.

The Political Council, headed by the Prime Minister, is responsible for the overall policy direction and strategic decision-making regarding nuclear weapons. On the other hand, the Executive Council, led by the National Security Advisor (NSA), focuses on providing technical advice and executing decisions related to nuclear operations. The Prime Minister can make decisions regarding the use of nuclear weapons based only on the recommendations and consensus of the Nuclear Command Authority.

In the event of a nuclear crisis, the Prime Minister makes the final call on the use of nuclear weapons. The decision process is designed to ensure that nuclear weapons are only used in extreme situations, following a carefully considered and strategic approach.

Nuclear test conducted in India

India’s nuclear journey began with its first successful test on May 18, 1974, at the Pokhran test range in Rajasthan, under the code name “Smiling Buddha.” This marked India as the sixth nation in the world to conduct a nuclear test. Later, in 1998, India conducted a series of nuclear tests at the same site, codenamed “Operation Shakti,” which included a thermonuclear test.

Today, India boasts an extensive nuclear program, with both civilian and military components. This includes over 10 nuclear reactors, uranium mining and milling sites, facilities for heavy water production, uranium enrichment plants, fuel fabrication units, and robust nuclear research capabilities, according to various media reports.

Although India has never publicly confirmed the size of its nuclear arsenal, various global estimates suggest that India possesses between 150 and 300 nuclear weapons, making it a significant player in global nuclear dynamics.

Nuclear control in US

In the United States, the President holds the sole authority to authorize a nuclear attack. This power is part of the President’s role as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, ensuring swift decision-making in critical national security scenarios. When a nuclear launch is considered, the President, in consultation with senior advisors and military officials, must authenticate their identity using a special set of codes kept within a secure briefcase known as the “nuclear football.”

This briefcase accompanies the President at all times and contains the necessary equipment and codes to initiate a nuclear strike. Once the President gives the order, it is transmitted to the military chain of command, where it is processed and carried out by strategic forces. While the President consults with key advisors and the Secretary of Defense, the final decision and responsibility lie solely with the President.












