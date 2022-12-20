Menu
Search
National

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 Team Playing XI Pitch Report Injury Update- Australia Women Tour of India 5th T20I 7 AM

By: admin

Date:


Here is Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-W vs AU-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-W vs AU-W Playing 11s India Women vs Australia Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India Women vs Australia Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Women vs Australia Women.

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Knoz
IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Knoz

IN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips: Having stretched the mighty Australia in every game of the series, India will be looking to learn from their mistakes and seize the crucial moments in the fifth and final women’s T20 here on Tuesday. India have pushed Australia to the limit but, barring the sensational super over win, have failed to land the killer blow, be it with the bat or ball. The champion outfit that Australia are, they have found a way to bounce back after being put under pressure by the Indians. Here is the probable playing XI and fantasy team for India vs Australia Asia Cup 2022 clash. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-W vs AU-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-W vs AU-W Playing 11s India Women vs Australia Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India Women vs Australia Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Women vs Australia Women.

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs Australia Women will take place at  7.30 PM (IST).

Time – 7 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

IN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team

Keeper – Alyssa Healy(C)

Batters – Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders – Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers – Renka Singh Thakur, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

IN-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur©, Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy©(wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown




Published Date: December 20, 2022 7:55 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleUpset With Condo Board, Man In Canada Goes On Shooting Spree, Kills 5; Neutralised
Next articleThe Kashmir Files is Garbage, Kashmiri Pandit Issue is Not: Filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh