In West Bengal, societal support for Gen Zs is stronger than the national average, with societal pressure at just 50% compared to 62% nationally; iQOO The Quest Report 2024

iQOO, a sub-smartphone brand of the vivo group announces the release of its first The Quest Report 2024 with CyberMedia Research (CMR) on the Gen Z traits and trends on dreams, career, and aspirations.The report unveils the dreams and passion journey of this unendingly optimistic generation, one of the largest across the world. It encapsulates insights from 6,700 respondents, aged between 20-24 years, 7 countries- India, United States of America, United Kingdom, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The report covers three broad areas: Gen Z Questers’ spirit & motivation to fulfil their dreams, obstacles & barriers that disrupt their quest for passion, and career choices that drive their interests.

In today’s era, fame and success has taken on a new dimension which is now measured by your online popularity. It is as fleeting as the blink of an eye in the fast-paced world of social media and influencer culture. With Gen Zs craving the taste of 15-minutes of fame, the topic also questions whether this career is just enticing or ethical as well.

Delving into various aspects of what success means to Gen Z, the report decodes Questers’ drive, passion and ambition through a quantitative metric- Quest Index, or “QI”. The results showcase India’ s QI as 9.1 followed by Malaysia with 8.7 QI, Thailand & USA with 8.2 QI, Indonesia with 8.1 QI, United Kingdom with 8 QI, and Brazil with 7.8 QI.

Some of the key West Bengal highlights from the report include:

● 98% Gen Zs in West Bengal aspire for social media stardom as their end goal.

● 75% of the Gen Z in West Bengal feel motivated by desire for fame and recognition.

● End goal of 88% of Gen Zs in West Bengal is to reach a net worth milestone.

● Gen Zs in West Bengal take 2X as many initiatives to pursue their quests compared to the national average.

● In West Bengal, societal support for Gen Zs is stronger than the national average, with societal pressure at just 50% compared to 62% nationally.

● In West Bengal, the number of people aspiring to pursue performing arts is 3X than the national average.

● Scientific pursuit among Gen Z in West Bengal is 3.5X than the national average

● 87% in West Bengal want to leave a legacy behind while 81% want to become an inspiration to others.

● 80% in West Bengal started a new job or career to achieve their dreams while 76% applied for scholarships as a step ahead.

● 78% in West Bengal believe their personal passion and interests is their biggest source of motivation.

● 97% feel that failure demotivates them significantly. However, 95% also feel that failure provides them with learning opportunities.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Some of the key ‘Global & Indian’ highlights from the report include:

● 43% respondents in India and 46% globally are willing to give up work-life balance to succeed in their career.

● 2X of women feel gender affects the pursuit of their dreams compared to men.

● Only 9% of Indian Gen Zs want to pursue entrepreneurship as they seek stability and security in work life.

● 19% Indians prefer career advancements in big organisations instead of startups.

● 1 out of 4 Indian respondents are more inclined towards new-age job fields like content creation, data analysis, AI, and cybersecurity.

● Indian youth are hustlers, they take 2X the initiatives compared to their global peers.

● 84% of Indian Questers believe their jobs align with their goals, compared to 72% globally.

● 91% of the Indian respondents believe that gap year can help them pursue their dreams and aspirations.

● 46% feel financial constraints as a barrier to pursue their choice of career. However, over 90% are confident in achieving their dream despite the barrier.

● 65% see failure as a learning opportunity, and 60% believe it pushes them towards their dreams

● 51% of Questers said that they would take up higher studies to support their quest while 32% believe they should take up relevant jobs to support their dreams.

● 49% of the Indians believe mentorship by experts is a powerful tool to support their aspirations.

Executed by iQOO with CyberMedia Research (CMR) with 6,700 respondents aged between 20-24, the report sources insights across 7 countries- India, United States of America, United Kingdom, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The primary research also highlights 62% of the Indian youth willing to give up their hobbies and other interests to achieve their dreams. All findings from the report tie back to how the snap savant Gen Z are fueled by their desire to achieve more despite anything.

Commenting on the release of the report, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India, said, “iQOO embodies the spirit of quest, resonating with the Gen Z in every communication. As a brand dedicated to pushing boundaries and striving for more, iQOO echoes these values to its Gen Z audience. Reinforcing our commitment to supporting dreams, last year, iQOO onboarded India’s first 23-year-old Chief Gaming Officer from Kanpur. We are committed to creating opportunities that enable the youth to pursue their passions. The brand actively engages in initiatives that help individuals realise their potential and the report is an effort towards that. The aim is to inspire the Gen Z to embark on their own quest despite numerous challenges and achieve their dreams. The report findings provide valuable insights into understanding Gen Z better, enabling us to cater to their needs more effectively.”

While sharing views on the report, Prabhu Ram, Vice President– Industry Research Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR) said, “In our increasingly complex, digitally-driven world, today’s youth face unprecedented challenges. At CyberMedia Research (CMR), we have been at the forefront of understanding these evolving consumer paradigms. CMR’s research done for The Quest Report, commissioned by iQOO, explores the perspectives of a brave new generation of youth across Asia, Europe, North America, and South America, providing invaluable insights into their mindset and their quests. The high levels of clarity and focus on big dreams along with a hustler mindset underscore the state of today’s youth in India.”

The Quest Report highlights the tremendous potential India holds on the global stage and underscores the optimism driving this remarkable generation.