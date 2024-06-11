Inauguration of Inspire Junior Program, Collaborate Health Research Expo, and Enrich Access to Research Resources at MAHE Health Sciences Research Day 2024

The MAHE Health Sciences Research Day 2024 was inaugurated today by Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), at the Interact KMC Lecture Halls. This event featured the simultaneous inauguration of five key streams: Inspire Junior, Inspire Learner, Inspire Professional, Collaborate Health Research Expo, and Enrich Access to Research Resources, with over 5000 students from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts participating.

Inspire Junior Program Collaborate Health Research Expo

The Inspire Junior Program, aimed at students from grades eight through twelve, offers guided tours of various laboratories, showcasing specimens, instruments, exhibits, and experiments across the health sciences. It aims to foster a scientific mindset and motivate students to pursue careers in these fields.

During his inaugural address, Dr. H.S. Ballal emphasized the importance of inspiring young minds and providing them with opportunities to explore the fascinating world of science and research. He elaborated on how initiatives like the Inspire Junior Program play a critical role in shaping the future of healthcare and scientific advancements. “By engaging young students in hands-on scientific activities and exposing them to cutting-edge research, we are laying the foundation for the next generation of healthcare professionals and researchers. These young minds are the future of our nation, and it is our responsibility to ignite their curiosity and passion for science,” Dr. Ballal remarked.

He also highlighted the broader vision of MAHE Health Sciences Research Day, which includes fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and providing access to state-of-the-art research resources. “The Inspire Learner stream helps undergraduates and postgraduates build essential research skills, while Inspire Professional provides faculty with invaluable insights from esteemed experts. The Collaborate Health Research Expo underscores the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, offering a platform for researchers to exchange ideas and seek partnerships. The Enrich initiative focuses on empowering researchers with access to premium research resources. Together, these initiatives create a comprehensive environment that advances excellence in health research and innovation,” Dr. Ballal added. The Inspire Learner stream, inaugurated by Dr. Sharath Kumar Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor – Health Sciences, and Dr. Raviraja N S, Director, Planning, and COO Designate at MAHE, focuses on developing essential research skills among undergraduates and postgraduates.

Inspire Professional, inaugurated by Dr. B S Satish Rao, Director, Directorate of Research, and Dr. Harish Kumar S, Director (Corporate Relations) at MAHE, is aimed at faculty members. It includes talks and consultations with 20 esteemed experts in health sciences research.

The Collaborate Health Research Expo, inaugurated by Dr. Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor – Technology & Science, and Cdr. (Dr) Anil Rana, Director, Manipal Institute of Technology, underscores the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in advancing health research.

The Enrich Access to Research Resources initiative, inaugurated by Dr. N N Sharma, Pro Vice Chancellor (Strategy & Planning), and Dr. P Giridhar Kini, Registrar at MAHE, focuses on empowering researchers with valuable tools and skills.

The entire MAHE Health Sciences Research Day 2024 was a grand success under the guidance of Dr. Sharath Kumar Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor of Health Sciences at MAHE. His leadership and vision were instrumental in fostering a collaborative environment that advances excellence in health research.