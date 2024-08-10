Inauguration of New HDR Brachytherapy System

Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital inaugurated a new High Dose Rate Brachytherapy system Flexitron, a robust and precise treatment delivery unit for cancer. Brachytherapy is a form of radiation therapy where a radioactive source is placed inside/near to the vicinity of the tumor via suitable applicators. This enables the tumor to get maximum doses and a rapid dose fall-off to the surrounding normal tissues. This treatment modality can be used either in combination with external beam radiotherapy or as a standalone treatment for specific cancer sites. Brachytherapy has its significant role in the management of many cancer sites like cancer tongue, Bronchus, Oesophagus, soft tissues, Buccal mucosa, Breast, prostate etc., but brachytherapy to cancer cervix and endometrium is a definitive mode of treatment.

Team of Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals at the Flexitron HDR Brachy Inauguration event

A new brachytherapy system (Flexitron) is inaugurated by Dr. Kamakshi memorial hospital on August 02, 2024 at Ramada Plaza, Guindy by the Chairman Dr. TG Govindarajan and 40+ eminent radiation Oncologists. The event was organised to impart the maximum use of brachytherapy for the benefit of cancer patients. This event was celebrated on a tagline of “My Brachy”, which will create interest on the young radiation oncologists to use the brachytherapy techniques for the management of cancers. A scientific session was also conducted where the stalwarts in the field of Radiation Oncology participated and discussed on the beneficial uses brachytherapy on Cancer management.

The Flexitron Brachytherapy system is Ir-192 radioactive source based high dose rate system which delivers treatment in a short time. This system enables safe and precise treatment delivery to the patients.

Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital

