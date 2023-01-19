National

IND Beat WAL 4-2, Face New Zealand in Crossovers

admin
31Views
Read Time:4 Minute, 4 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup 2023, Pool D: IND Beat WAL 4-2, Face New Zealand in Crossovers

live

India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup 2023, Pool D: The Indian hockey team finished second in Pool D of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 after beating Wales 4-2 in their final group match at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Thursday.

India vs Wales, India vs Wales hockey world cup 2023, India vs Wales stats, India vs Wales head to head, India vs Wales hockey stats, India vs Wales news, India vs Wales latest updates, India vs Wales key players, India vs Wales players to watch out for, India vs Wales live streaming, India vs Wales star sports, India vs Wales disney+hotstar, India vs Wales at hockey world cup, India at hockey world cup, Wales at hockey World cup, hockey world cup 2023, hockey world cup 2023 schedule, fih hockey world cup 2023 tickets, 2023 hockey world cup, fih hockey world cup 2023, hockey world cup 2023 rourkela, hockey world cup 2023 venue, odisha hockey world cup 2023, where is the hockey world cup 2023
Highlights India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup 2023, Pool D: IND Beat WAL 4-2, Face New Zealand in Crossovers.

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Wales Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar: The Indian hockey team finished second in Pool D of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 after beating Wales 4-2 in their final group match at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Thursday.

Midfielder Shamsher Singh (22′), Akashdeep Singh (33′, 46′) and Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (60′) scored the goals for India while Gareth Furlong (43′) and Jacob Draper (45′) netted for World Cup debutants Wales.

India will now play New Zealand, who came third in Pool C, for a place in the quarter-finals in the crossovers.

Earlier in the day, England beat Spain 4-0 and pipped India for the top spot in Pool D and qualified directly for the quarter-finals.

As per the format at FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, four pool winners (A-D) advance to the quarter-finals while the teams finishing second and third in their pools will play crossover matches to claim the remaining four quarter-final spots.

Notably, England and India played out a goalless draw on Sunday but won their other two matches to finish equal on seven points. However, England finished with a better goal difference of +9 compared to India’s +4. Spain finished third in Pool D and will play Pool C runners-up Malaysia for a spot in the last eight.

Squads

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.

Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill(gk), Rhys Payne(gk), Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley (captain), Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker (captain), James Carson, Jack Pritchard.




  • 9:06 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: FULL-TIME!! India win 4-2!!! But unfortunately they will occupy the second spot and will have to play the crossovers. FT: IND 4-2 WAL



  • 9:03 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: GOAAAL!!! Harmanpreet Singh scores finally from the penalty corner!!! India lead 4-2!! IND 4-2 WAL



  • 8:45 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: GOAAAL!!! India have regained their lead!!! Wales fought well to make it 2-2 and then regained their lead in style!! IND 3-2 WAL



  • 8:31 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: Penalty corner for India again!! The defence once again stands tall and the Indians cannot find a way out. IND 2-0 WAL



  • 8:25 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: The Welsh defence stands tall!! They get it out from harm’s way! IND 2-0 WAL



  • 8:24 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: ANOTHER PENALTY CORNER FOR INDIA!!



  • 8:21 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh goes for goal and it’s saved by the Wales goalkeeper!!! IND 2-0 WAL



  • 8:20 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: India with the counter and another penalty corner for the hosts!!



  • 8:19 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: PENALTY CORNER FOR WALES and they almost found the frame of the goal from a direct attempt and as we speak India have scored their second goal!!!! Akashdeep Singh with a brilliant strike!! 6 more to get! IND 2-0 WAL



  • 8:16 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: We are back for the second-half!! India leading by 1-0. They still need to score goals for a direct quarter-final spot. IND 1-0 WAL







Published Date: January 19, 2023 9:09 PM IST



Updated Date: January 19, 2023 9:09 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories