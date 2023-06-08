Ind vs Aus Day 2, WTC 2023 Final LIVE: India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey speaks on R Ashwin’s omission from WTC final

India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final: India and Australia will meet today for the Day 2 to play the World Test Championship (WTC). India is looking to lift the WTC title at the second attempt after losing to New Zealand in the final of the inaugural edition of the championship. The match is scheduled to be played over five days, from the 7th to the 11th of June, with a back-up day available in case of adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, both India and Australia are missing some key players in the game. India have lost the services of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, baller R Ashwin, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. Meanwhile, Australia have also seen their star player Josh Hazlewood miss the final Test due to a problem with his left Achilles, coupled with a strain in his left side arm. Most cricket pundits and former cricketers, including Ricky Ponting, Wasim Akram and Ross Taylor, have given the Kangaroos the edge as the match will be played in swinging conditions at The Oval in London. Catch all the LIVE Updates here from Day 2 of WTC final.

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on R Ashwin’s omission from WTC final After many were left surprised as India dropped Ravichandran Ashwin from the team for the WTC final, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Wednesday broke his silence and said that the omission of the world’s top-ranked Test bowler was tough and after looking at the pitch they decided to go out with four seamers.

“It is always a very difficult decision to drop a champion bowler like him. Looking at the conditions in the morning we thought an additional seamer would be beneficial. It has also worked in the past for us. Seamers have done well out here for us. You can always look back and say that additional spinner would have been beneficial but we took the call looking at the conditions, ” Paras Mhambrey said in a post-match press conference. Mhambrey said that India can still make a comeback against Australia and with the “freshness in the wicket” they can do something. “Definitely we have an opportunity to make a comeback as there is still seam and cut. In the first hour of tomorrow morning with conditions and freshness in the wicket we can do something,” India bowling coach Mhambrey said.

Ricky Ponting compares Travis Head to all-time great Adam Gilchrist After the left-hander moved the momentum of the ICC World Test Championship Final towards his side with a magnificent century on the opening day in London, Australian great Ricky Ponting is at ease comparing Travis Head to the modern-day Adam Gilchrist in Australia’s XI. On an action-packed day at The Oval when Australia dominated, Head delivered his first Test century in England and the sixth of his career with a magnificent unbeaten 146* from just 156 deliveries. “He probably is (similar to Gilchrist). In fact he is probably scoring quicker now than Gilly probably ever did. His strike rate through this (World Test Championship) qualification period is 81, which is higher than anyone else in the world to have scored more than 500 runs,” Ponting told the ICC.

Highlights from Day 1 of the WTC final At the end of Day 1, WTC 2023 Final was completely dominated by Australia as Steve Smith and Travis played a strong 251-run partnership to take their teams to a massive score of 327/3.