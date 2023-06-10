Ind vs Aus Day 4, WTC 2023 Final LIVE Score: Can India secure a win at the Oval

Ind vs Aus Day 2, WTC 2023 Final LIVE Score: India and Australia will lock horns once again in the final of the World Test Championship on June 10. On the third day of the Test match, India were bowled out for 296 runs while Australia scored 123 runs and lost 4 wickets at the close of play on Friday.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur shone in the batting department for India, with Rahane falling just 11 runs short of a well-deserved century, while Thakur scored his third century at The Oval. The Indian duo stood firm on a deteriorating pitch, taking hits to the body to keep their team in the game.

Australia lead by 296 runs with six wickets to spare. India will look to bowl the Kangaroos out for less than 400 runs and hope their batting can withstand the pressure of the swinging conditions at The Oval in the second innings.

For the uninitiated, India also reached the WTC final in the inaugural cycle, but lost to New Zealand in the penultimate game. Meanwhile, Australia are playing in their first WTC final and will be looking to add that final elusive trophy to their armoury.