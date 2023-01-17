IND vs AUS Ian Healy Predicts IND To Beat AUS 2-1 In Border Gavaskar Trophy

Home

Ian Healy Predicts IND To Beat AUS 2-1 In Border Gavaskar Trophy

Australia have not won a series against India in India since 2004 and they have also lost two back to back series to the Asian giants at home.

Pat Cummins (Image Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: The upcoming IND vs AUS series is very crucial for team India in the context of the World Test Championship. India need to beat Australia in the series to qualify for the summit clash.

Beating India in India is one of the toughest jobs for teams across the globe, even for a quality team like Australia. The Kangaroos haven’t won a series in India since 2004. Moreover, they have lost two back to back series to the Indians at home as well. Australia will be desperate to beat India in the coming series but that will take a mammoth effort from the Pat Cummins-led side to pull this off.

Former Australia cricketer Ian Healy believes that Australia will have a chance against India if the hosts produce good cricketing wickets and not just rank turners.

“They’ve (India) got a good team but I’m not too scared of their spinners unless they produce unreasonable wickets,” Healy was quoted as saying by SEN.

“If they produce unreasonable wickets like they did half the series last time (we won’t win), two wickets were just terrible, unfair, spinners jumping over your head on day one,” he added.

Healy said that if the wickets are batting friendly, Australia will have a chance but he predicted a 2-1 win for India.

“So that type of thing they will play better on than we will, but if they get flat wickets that India used to put out, nice flat batting wickets and bowlers have to work really hard, I think we can do it. But (my prediction is) 2-1 India, if (Mitchell) Starc’s unavailable in the first Test,” Healy said.



